Bhitai Arts Council to pay tribute to poet Ahmed Solangi on Jan 4

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :A colorful event would be organized by Bhitai Arts Council to pay tribute to renowned progressive, unique and multi dimensional Sindhi poet Ahmed Solangi at Mumtaz Mirza Auditorium of Sindh Museum on January 4, 2022 at 4 pm.

President Bhitai Arts Council Rafique Essani said that famous intellectuals including Naseer Mirza, Taj Joyo and others will express their views on the occasion.