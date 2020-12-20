BHU Dhama Syeda to be functional next month

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Basic Health Unit (BHU) Dhama Syeda in rural area of Tehsil Rawalpindi would be fully functional in the first week of January.

Director Finance and Planning District Health Authority Dr Ali Ehsan on Sunday said the project was completed with the cost of Rs 46.917 million.

He said provision of adequate health services especially for mother and child care to the people of rural areas was the top priority of the Punjab Government, he told APP.

He said construction work has been completed while furniture and medical equipment were being provided to the center.

The director informed that items related to bedding clothing were being purchased and would be provided to the unit within a week ,adding, the BHU, after being functional, would operate round the clock and seven days a week.

He said health department was determined to upgrade the existing health facilities in rural areas of Rawalpindi and would use all available resources to bring a visible change in health sector.