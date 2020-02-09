BHU rebuilts at cost of Rs 11 mln

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :The government has rebuilt two Basic Health Units (BHU) at the cost of around Rs 11 million.

Director Finance and Planning District Health Authority Dr Ali Ehsan told APP that earlier the authorities concerned had declared the buildings of BHU Bewal in Tehsil Gujar Khan and BHU Tahtpari in Potohar town as dangerous.

He said BHU Bewal has been reconstructed at the cost of Rs 5.88 million while the rebuilting cost of BHU Tahtpari was Rs 6.23 million.

The Director informed that work on the reconstruction of BHU Bandi pur in Tehsil Kahuta is underway and would be completed soon at the cost of Rs 6.62 million.

Ali said the provision of adequate health services to the people of the rural areas was the top priority of the Punjab Government.

He said the incumbent government was determined to upgrade the existing health facilities in rural areas of Rawalpindi and would use all available resources to bring a visible change in health sector.