BhUJ Condemns Murder Of Journalist

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2024 | 05:00 PM

BhUJ condemns murder of journalist

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) The Bahawalpur Union of Journalists (BhUJ) have strongly condemned the murder of a local journalist and demanded authorities concerned to bring the culprits to justice.

In a press release issued here, veteran journalist leader and President, Bahawalpur Union of Journalists, A. Majeed Gil, members of the Federal Executive Committee of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Muhammad Ameen Abbasi and Amjad Awan, Senior Vice President, BhUJ, Fahad Shafeeq, General Secretary, BhUJ, Rashid Aziz Hashmi, Vice President, Nazar Abbas Ghallo, Joint Secretary, Shahid Bashir Chaudhary, Finance Secretary, Dr.

Rizwan Ashraf and members of the executive committee strongly condemned target killing of a local journalist, Malik Zafar Naich, in Taranda Muhammad Panah.

They said that the target killing of journalists had caused panic and harassment among the journalist community. They demanded the government provide security to journalists besides bringing the culprits to justice. Armed assailants had shot killed Zafar Naich in front of a school in Taranda Muhammad Panah area two days back.

