BhUJ Condemns Murder Of Journalist
Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2024 | 05:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) The Bahawalpur Union of Journalists (BhUJ) have strongly condemned the murder of a local journalist and demanded authorities concerned to bring the culprits to justice.
In a press release issued here, veteran journalist leader and President, Bahawalpur Union of Journalists, A. Majeed Gil, members of the Federal Executive Committee of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Muhammad Ameen Abbasi and Amjad Awan, Senior Vice President, BhUJ, Fahad Shafeeq, General Secretary, BhUJ, Rashid Aziz Hashmi, Vice President, Nazar Abbas Ghallo, Joint Secretary, Shahid Bashir Chaudhary, Finance Secretary, Dr.
Rizwan Ashraf and members of the executive committee strongly condemned target killing of a local journalist, Malik Zafar Naich, in Taranda Muhammad Panah.
They said that the target killing of journalists had caused panic and harassment among the journalist community. They demanded the government provide security to journalists besides bringing the culprits to justice. Armed assailants had shot killed Zafar Naich in front of a school in Taranda Muhammad Panah area two days back.
Recent Stories
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model
Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024
UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment ..
France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BhUJ condemns murder of journalist43 seconds ago
-
241 farmers get Green Tractors in Lodhran58 seconds ago
-
Commissioner inaugurates DPS funfair1 minute ago
-
Bootlegger held11 minutes ago
-
DC warns officers against delay in resolving public complaints11 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman office disposes of 64 complaints11 minutes ago
-
1440kg adulterated desi ghee wasted21 minutes ago
-
RMI celebrates 3rd convocation, awarding degrees to 435 graduates21 minutes ago
-
Sukkur IBA organises STEAM exhibition to promote creativity among students21 minutes ago
-
Fire at furniture shop21 minutes ago
-
Distt admin retrieves land21 minutes ago
-
Two brothers hit to death by tractor-trolley21 minutes ago