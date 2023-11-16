Open Menu

BhUJ To Hold Award Ceremony Today

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2023 | 11:00 AM

BhUJ to hold award ceremony today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Bahawalpur Union of Journalists (BhUJ) is going to organize a ceremony today (Thursday) to present the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists’ (PFUJ) Nisar Usmani Award to the veteran journalist, A. Majeed Gill.

The ceremony will be held at Bahawalpur Press Club (Registered) premises.

It is recalled here that the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists had elected a veteran journalist and senior associate of Minhaj Barna for Nisar Usmani Award. Earlier, the award was planned to be presented to A. Majeed Gill at the meeting of the Federal Executive Committee (FEC) of PFUJ which was recently held in Abbotabad.

Due to ailment, A. Majeed Gill could not proceed to Abbottabad and later, it was planned to present the award to him in Bahawalpur.

Prominent personalities, intellectuals, and senior journalist leaders have been invited to attend the ceremony.

Veteran journalist, A. Majeed Gill has been serving in the field of journalism for the last six decades.

He was one of the founding members of PFUJ and a very close friend to Minhaj Barna, the founder of PFUJ.

He had run a prolonged struggle for the protection of the rights of the journalists’ community under the auspices of PFUJ.

He also taught the subject of journalism at Media Studies Department of Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) for several years.

He had been enjoying the title of “Baba'aey Sahafat Bahawalpur”.

Related Topics

Pakistan Abbottabad Bahawalpur IUB Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Cricket: India v New Zealand World Cup semi-final ..

Cricket: India v New Zealand World Cup semi-final scoreboard

12 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

12 hours ago
 Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup fina ..

Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup final

12 hours ago
 Government trying to enhance exports upto $36 bill ..

Government trying to enhance exports upto $36 billion: Commerce Minister

12 hours ago
DC to host online katcheri to address citizens' is ..

DC to host online katcheri to address citizens' issues

12 hours ago
 FOSPAH hosts discussion on amendments to Workplace ..

FOSPAH hosts discussion on amendments to Workplace Harassment Act

12 hours ago
 Iqbal Day seminar held at Murree Arts Council

Iqbal Day seminar held at Murree Arts Council

12 hours ago
 CPEIC expansion to benefit thousands of people

CPEIC expansion to benefit thousands of people

12 hours ago
 HAD facing financial crisis to run its monetary af ..

HAD facing financial crisis to run its monetary affairs : DG

12 hours ago
 Zone-VI Whites become champion of A.S.Natural Ston ..

Zone-VI Whites become champion of A.S.Natural Stone U-16 inter zonal cricket tou ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan