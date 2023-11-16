BhUJ to hold award ceremony today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Bahawalpur Union of Journalists (BhUJ) is going to organize a ceremony today (Thursday) to present the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists’ (PFUJ) Nisar Usmani Award to the veteran journalist, A. Majeed Gill.

The ceremony will be held at Bahawalpur Press Club (Registered) premises.

It is recalled here that the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists had elected a veteran journalist and senior associate of Minhaj Barna for Nisar Usmani Award. Earlier, the award was planned to be presented to A. Majeed Gill at the meeting of the Federal Executive Committee (FEC) of PFUJ which was recently held in Abbotabad.

Due to ailment, A. Majeed Gill could not proceed to Abbottabad and later, it was planned to present the award to him in Bahawalpur.

Prominent personalities, intellectuals, and senior journalist leaders have been invited to attend the ceremony.

Veteran journalist, A. Majeed Gill has been serving in the field of journalism for the last six decades.

He was one of the founding members of PFUJ and a very close friend to Minhaj Barna, the founder of PFUJ.

He had run a prolonged struggle for the protection of the rights of the journalists’ community under the auspices of PFUJ.

He also taught the subject of journalism at Media Studies Department of Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) for several years.

He had been enjoying the title of “Baba'aey Sahafat Bahawalpur”.