KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :After the lockdown relaxtion by the government the shrine of Hazrat Bhulley Shah has been opened for devotees with strict implementation of SOPs.

District Manager Auqaf Mustafa Gohar while talking to APP here on Friday said the shrine building was disinfected with chlorine water on daily basis and visitors were allowed entry from Fajar prayer till 10 pm.

He said that only four persons were allowed to enter at a time for only 10 minutes after sanitizing,adding that masks were mandatory for each devotee.

Fool proof security arrangements were in place at the shrine, the Auqaf manager added.