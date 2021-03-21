BHUs in Punjab to be switched over to solar energy

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :The Basic Health Units (BUHs) in Punjab will be switched over to solar power and the government has started solarization of the units.

The health department sources told APP on Sunday that BHUs solarization will be made in phases.

The health department had signed an agreement with the Punjab Energy Department for solarization of the BHUs across the province, however initially the Phase 1 and 2 of solarization was started.

The first two phases will be completed by June, the sources added.

The services of Punjab Energy Efficiency & Conservation Agency (PEECA) had been hired for the complete solarization of the health department and currently the BHUs would be shifted on solar energy.

In the first phase, BHUs in Sargodha, Jhelum and Mandi Bahauddin would be shifted to solar power. This solarization of BHUs would eventually be followed by all other BHUs around the province. The project would not only reduce the electricity bills of healthcare department but also ensure uninterrupted power supply to the BHUs.

The Punjab government had issued funds for the project worth Rs 1096.800 million with Phase-I and II would cost Rs 449.400 million and Rs 647.467 million respectively.