BHUs Inspection Starts In Batagram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

BHUs inspection starts in Batagram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The district administration of Batagram district has started inspection of services of basic health and rural health units and attendance of officials in these health facilities.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Batagram, Abdul Hammed, Additional Assistant Commissioner Batagram, Sardar Fayaz Ahmed conducted a surprise visit to BHUs Bata Mori and Yushmali and checked medicines and attendance of staff.

The AC also checked availability of water, emergency medicines, electricity and stock register.

He also directed observance of anti-corona standard operating procedures during provision of medical treatment to patients.

More Stories From Pakistan

