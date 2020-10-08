UrduPoint.com
BHUs To Work 24/7 As Part Of Improvement In Primary Health Care System: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 06:20 PM

BHUs to work 24/7 as part of improvement in primary health care system: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Taimur Salim Jhagra Thursday said the government has started first phase of improvement in Primary health care system initially in the provincial capital.

Presiding over a meeting over the improvement plan, he said it was decided that the 10 Basic Health Units (BHUs) across the provincial capital would operate 27/7 with presence of a doctors and availability of oxygen cylinders, medicines and other facilities, adding that in next few day the monitoring and surprise visits of these centres would also be started to ensure quality health care facilities to consumers.

He said that during last few months several staff members of health care units were punished over lethargy of work due to which the trust of people restored in BHUs.

Jhagra said that 41 oxygen cylinders have been provided to hospitals in Peshawar while 5 medial officers were transferred as punishment over poor performance, adding that Medical Officers have been appointed in Regional Medical Centres on vacant posts.

The Minister said that better health facilities is top priority of the government and there would be no compromise in this regard.

The meeting was attended by Director General Health Services Dr Niaz, District Health Officer Peshawar Dr Azmat and others through video link.

