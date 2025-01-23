Open Menu

BHUs’ Up Gradation Continues In District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2025 | 12:40 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Mariyam Nawaz Sharif, the district administration have started up grading Basic Health Units (BHUs) in the district, the official sources said on Thursday.

As many as 45 BHUs were being up graded in the district, they added.

Deputy Commissioner, Salma Sulman visited the BHU 12 AH to review the revamping of the unit.

The DC check the quality of construction material and directed the concerned officials to accelerate the work to complete the project within stipulated time.

She also inspected the medical facilities being provided to the patients in the BHU.

The DC said it was priority of the Punjab government to ensure quality health facilities to the people in government health sector.

Deputy Director Development, Shahid Rehman was also accompanied the DC.

APP/qmb/378

