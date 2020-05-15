Bhutto condoles death of Allama Khalid Mehmood

Ex JI- MNA, Moulana Asadullah Bhutto has condoled the demise of noted Muslim scholar, Allama Dr Khalid Mehmood, who breathed his last in Manchester, UK

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Ex JI- MNA, Moulana Asadullah Bhutto has condoled the demise of noted Muslim scholar, Allama Dr Khalid Mehmood, who breathed his last in Manchester, UK.

In his condolence statement here on Friday, Moulana Asadullah Bhutto said his demise created a deep void that could not be felt for years to come.