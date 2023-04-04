Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Bhutto Family, PPP & Nation Awaiting Justice In ZAB's Judicial Murder Case: Sherry Rehman

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Bhutto family, PPP & nation awaiting justice in ZAB's judicial murder case: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Tuesday in her message on the death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) said the Bhutto family, the Pakistan Peoples Party, and the nation were waiting for justice in the judicial murder case of their leader for the past 44 years.

The Minister said, "On the occasion of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto's 44th Martyrdom Day, I pay tribute to his courage, sacrifices and services for the country and the nation." She said the leader of the nation, the creator of the 1973 consensus constitution, nuclear power and democracy could never be forgotten.

Senator Rehman said he made the people and Parliament the center of power and decision-making.

The people's leader was taken away from us through judicial murder, she added.

She said that the darkest judgment was a blot on the face of the judiciary, adding, "Through an organized plan, a decision was made against the leader of the people. The role played by our justice system in the killing of the leader of the people makes one bow in shame."Former President, Asif Ali Zardari filed a reference in 2011 for justice in the judicial killing of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. "For the last 12 years that reference is buried under files in the High Court," Sherry Rehman regretted.

Related Topics

Murder Asif Ali Zardari Martyrs Shaheed Sherry Rehman Parliament Democracy Nuclear Pakistan Peoples Party Family From Court

Recent Stories

Cabinet decides to withdraw services of Supreme Co ..

Cabinet decides to withdraw services of Supreme Court's Registrar

19 minutes ago
 China&#039;s central bank continues to add liquidi ..

China&#039;s central bank continues to add liquidity via reverse repos

28 minutes ago
 Masood Khan lauds role of Salman Bhojani for stren ..

Masood Khan lauds role of Salman Bhojani for strengthening Pak-US relations

28 minutes ago
 Gold prices slip as US dollar regains some ground

Gold prices slip as US dollar regains some ground

28 minutes ago
 Zayed University launches Master of Science in Env ..

Zayed University launches Master of Science in Environment and Sustainability Sc ..

28 minutes ago
 One killed in train accident in Netherlands, 30 in ..

One killed in train accident in Netherlands, 30 injured

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.