ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Tuesday in her message on the death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) said the Bhutto family, the Pakistan Peoples Party, and the nation were waiting for justice in the judicial murder case of their leader for the past 44 years.

The Minister said, "On the occasion of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto's 44th Martyrdom Day, I pay tribute to his courage, sacrifices and services for the country and the nation." She said the leader of the nation, the creator of the 1973 consensus constitution, nuclear power and democracy could never be forgotten.

Senator Rehman said he made the people and Parliament the center of power and decision-making.

The people's leader was taken away from us through judicial murder, she added.

She said that the darkest judgment was a blot on the face of the judiciary, adding, "Through an organized plan, a decision was made against the leader of the people. The role played by our justice system in the killing of the leader of the people makes one bow in shame."Former President, Asif Ali Zardari filed a reference in 2011 for justice in the judicial killing of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. "For the last 12 years that reference is buried under files in the High Court," Sherry Rehman regretted.