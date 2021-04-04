UrduPoint.com
Bhutto Introduces First Ever Land Reforms: Awais Qadir Shah

Faizan Hashmi 13 seconds ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 07:40 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Transport Sindh, Syed Awais Qadir Shah has said that ZA Bhutto gave the right of franchise to the people of Pakistan and created awareness of their rights.

While taking to Media here on Sunday, on the occasion of death anniversary of the founder of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Awais Qadir Shah said that the goal of the PPP is to ensure the development of the country and improvement in the life standard of the people.

While paying tributes to the late Bhutto for the services he rendered for the nation, the the Minister said that PPP raised its voice against extremism in the country and sacrificed its leadership to fight such forces. He said ZA Bhutto was committed to bring a socio-economic change in the country and introduced land reforms and gave rights to the labourers.

