Bhutto Still Alive In Hearts And Minds Of People: Sindh Minister For Minorities Affairs Giyan Chand Essarani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2023 | 08:12 PM

Bhutto still alive in hearts and minds of people: Sindh Minister for Minorities Affairs Giyan Chand Essarani

Sindh Minister for Minorities Affairs Giyan Chand Essarani on Thursday said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto is still alive in the hearts and minds of the people because he was the voice of the poor and a ray of hope for the masses

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister for Minorities Affairs Giyan Chand Essarani on Thursday said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto is still alive in the hearts and minds of the people because he was the voice of the poor and a ray of hope for the masses.

The minister, in a message on the birthday of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, said that Shaheed Bhutto was a gift by God to the country, who not only gave a revolutionary vision to make Pakistan a strong, peaceful and prosperous country but also successfully implemented his revolutionary ideology in practical.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto accomplished those feats for the country in a short period of time which no one could imagine to achieve for decades, he said adding that Shaheed Bhutto had led the country on the path of development in every sector while nuclear energy, the establishment of heavy industries, unanimous constitution, and independent and strong foreign policy were his significant achievements.

Essarani said that external and internal anti-national elements had hatched a heinous conspiracy and Shaheed Bhutto became the target of a dictator's lust for power.

Bhutto's concept of a prosperous and strong Pakistan was carried forward by Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and she sacrificed her life for the purpose, he said and pledged "Today, under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the workers of Pakistan People's Party will follow the mission of Shaheed Bhutto and will not rest until the fulfillment of the long-standing dreams of Shaheed Bhutto".

