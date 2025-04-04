RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The 46th death anniversary of Pakistan People’s Party’s founding chairman and former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) was observed here on Friday with a pledge to continue his mission.

The PPP city Chapter held Quran Khawani at Jinnah Park and Dua was also offered for the departed soul.

President PPP city chapter Kamran Hussain Raja said ZAB devoted his life for the people and democracy. He created awareness among the people about social, civil, economic and political rights among the masses and stabilized the country by uniting the four provinces.

“ZAB wanted to strengthen democracy in the country and accepted gallows during the struggle for the rights of the poor and powerless of society”, he said, adding that Bhutto refused to bow before the dictator.

PPP Secretary Information Raja Ali Minhas said that the 1973 constitution, which was passed with consensus of all political parties in parliament at that time, was a monumental achievement of ZAB.