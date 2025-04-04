Open Menu

Bhutto Struggled For People's Rights And Democracy

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Bhutto struggled for people's rights and democracy

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The 46th death anniversary of Pakistan People’s Party’s founding chairman and former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) was observed here on Friday with a pledge to continue his mission.

The PPP city Chapter held Quran Khawani at Jinnah Park and Dua was also offered for the departed soul.

President PPP city chapter Kamran Hussain Raja said ZAB devoted his life for the people and democracy. He created awareness among the people about social, civil, economic and political rights among the masses and stabilized the country by uniting the four provinces.

“ZAB wanted to strengthen democracy in the country and accepted gallows during the struggle for the rights of the poor and powerless of society”, he said, adding that Bhutto refused to bow before the dictator.

PPP Secretary Information Raja Ali Minhas said that the 1973 constitution, which was passed with consensus of all political parties in parliament at that time, was a monumental achievement of ZAB.

Recent Stories

WATCH: Indian man dies while celebrating 25th wedd ..

WATCH: Indian man dies while celebrating 25th wedding anniversary with wife

4 minutes ago
 ‘Authors from the UAE’ concludes its first par ..

‘Authors from the UAE’ concludes its first participation in Bologna Children ..

11 minutes ago
 IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold talks ..

IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold talks with Pakistani officials

26 minutes ago
 Department of Municipalities and Transport complet ..

Department of Municipalities and Transport completes milestone projects worth AE ..

41 minutes ago
 SBA drives global visibility for Arabic publishing ..

SBA drives global visibility for Arabic publishing through Bologna Children’s ..

1 hour ago
 AD Ports Group appoints Mar Construction, Dar Al H ..

AD Ports Group appoints Mar Construction, Dar Al Handasah for major modernisatio ..

1 hour ago
Ministry of Justice: Seven companies sanctioned by ..

Ministry of Justice: Seven companies sanctioned by US over Sudan do not own vali ..

1 hour ago
 Dana Gas, Crescent Petroleum reach 500 MMboe cumul ..

Dana Gas, Crescent Petroleum reach 500 MMboe cumulative production from Khor Mor ..

2 hours ago
 Municipal Council of Dibba Al Hisn discusses borde ..

Municipal Council of Dibba Al Hisn discusses border crossings

3 hours ago
 Canada imposes 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on ..

Canada imposes 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on imports of US vehicles

3 hours ago
 PSL 10th edition: Fakhar Zaman resumes batting at ..

PSL 10th edition: Fakhar Zaman resumes batting at Lahore Qalandars’ nets after ..

3 hours ago
 Department of Health – Abu Dhabi hosts inaugural ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi hosts inaugural Healthy Longevity Innovation ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan