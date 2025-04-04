Bhutto Struggled For People's Rights And Democracy
Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2025 | 06:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The 46th death anniversary of Pakistan People’s Party’s founding chairman and former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) was observed here on Friday with a pledge to continue his mission.
The PPP city Chapter held Quran Khawani at Jinnah Park and Dua was also offered for the departed soul.
President PPP city chapter Kamran Hussain Raja said ZAB devoted his life for the people and democracy. He created awareness among the people about social, civil, economic and political rights among the masses and stabilized the country by uniting the four provinces.
“ZAB wanted to strengthen democracy in the country and accepted gallows during the struggle for the rights of the poor and powerless of society”, he said, adding that Bhutto refused to bow before the dictator.
PPP Secretary Information Raja Ali Minhas said that the 1973 constitution, which was passed with consensus of all political parties in parliament at that time, was a monumental achievement of ZAB.
Recent Stories
WATCH: Indian man dies while celebrating 25th wedding anniversary with wife
‘Authors from the UAE’ concludes its first participation in Bologna Children ..
IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold talks with Pakistani officials
Department of Municipalities and Transport completes milestone projects worth AE ..
SBA drives global visibility for Arabic publishing through Bologna Children’s ..
AD Ports Group appoints Mar Construction, Dar Al Handasah for major modernisatio ..
Ministry of Justice: Seven companies sanctioned by US over Sudan do not own vali ..
Dana Gas, Crescent Petroleum reach 500 MMboe cumulative production from Khor Mor ..
Municipal Council of Dibba Al Hisn discusses border crossings
Canada imposes 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on imports of US vehicles
PSL 10th edition: Fakhar Zaman resumes batting at Lahore Qalandars’ nets after ..
Department of Health – Abu Dhabi hosts inaugural Healthy Longevity Innovation ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Thirteen outlaws held : ice, liquor & arms recovered1 minute ago
-
Five ‘gamblers’ caught in Wah Saddar area1 minute ago
-
Three held with 40 litres of liquor1 minute ago
-
Bhutto struggled for people's rights and democracy1 minute ago
-
Police arrest 100 drug pushers in March11 minutes ago
-
Advisory issued for sowing of Bt cotton varieties11 minutes ago
-
One nabbed for making bogus call on 1511 minutes ago
-
Factory, workshop owners instructed to register, verify employees11 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 Muzaffargarh rescued over 6,700 people in March21 minutes ago
-
Punjab launches online system for prisoner sentence records, pardons21 minutes ago
-
Dolphin force arrested 283 criminals in March21 minutes ago
-
IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold talks with Pakistani officials26 minutes ago