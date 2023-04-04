(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :The 44th death anniversary of Pakistan People's Party's founding chairman and former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB), was observed here on Tuesday with a pledge to continue his mission.

On the occasion, Quran Khawani was held at the People"s Secretariat, Iqbal town, and Dua was offered for the departed soul.

Iftar dinner was also arranged on the occasion. The local PPP leadership organized the ceremony.

On the occasion, president of the city chapter Raja Kamran Hussain said ZAB devoted his life to the people and democracy. He created awareness among the people about social, civil, economic and political rights and stabilized the country by uniting the four provinces.

Raja Shahid Pappu, General Secretary, speaking on the occasion, said that the constitution of 1973, passed with the consensus of all political parties in the Parliament at the time, was a monumental achievement of Z.A.Bhutto "He said ZAB wanted to strengthen democracy in the country and accepted gallows in the struggle for the rights of the poor and powerless of society," he said, adding that Bhutto refused to bow before the military dictator Zia ul Haq.

People Students Federation (PSF), People Youth Organisation (PYO), Woman Wing, Peoples Lawyers Forums (PLF) and People's Unity of PIA also participated in the event.