Bhutto's 46th Martyred Anniversary Arrangements Review In District Council Larkana
Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2025 | 07:56 PM
An important meeting was held at the District Council Office Larkana under the chairmanship of the General Secretary of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Larkana district and Chairman of the District Council Larkana, Ejaz Ahmed Laghari
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) An important meeting was held at the District Council Office Larkana under the chairmanship of the General Secretary of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Larkana district and Chairman of the District Council Larkana, Ejaz Ahmed Laghari.
The meeting was attended by elected representatives of all Union Councils of Larkana and Dokri tehsils, along with party officials on Friday.
During the meeting, the 46th martyrdom anniversary of the Leader of the People, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, was observed with great reverence and respect.
Following the special directives of the party’s high leadership, the District Council Larkana announced developmental schemes worth 50 million rupees for each Union Council in the district.
The meeting also emphasized the importance of developmental works and cleanliness in the Union Councils. It was unanimously decided that the Union Council Chairmen and Secretaries would provide birth certificates and other certificates to the people completely free of charge.
The meeting was attended by Vice Chairman District Council and President of Larkana Tehsil, Asadullah Bhutto, all Union Council representatives and Peoples Party local leaders present.
Recent Stories
Muslim world should adopt a unified stand on Kashmir, Palestine issues: Azad Ja ..
DC orders seats allocation for women in passenger vehicles
National Outreach Program for Higher Education faculty training held at UoA DI K ..
8 retailers arrested, shops sealed
Shafqat Shah appeals business community for Ramadan relief
Encroachments removed, 9 arrested in Quetta operation
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique vows zero tolerance for negligence ..
ITP organizes road safety workshop for Rangers officials
Virtual Center for Child Safety reunites lost child with parents
Muslim world should adopt a unified stand on Kashmir, Palestine issues: Azad Ja ..
Women’s contribution to polio eradication recognized
Early cotton sowing in full swing in South Punjab
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Muslim world should adopt a unified stand on Kashmir, Palestine issues: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Pres ..10 seconds ago
-
DC orders seats allocation for women in passenger vehicles2 minutes ago
-
National Outreach Program for Higher Education faculty training held at UoA DI Khan2 minutes ago
-
8 retailers arrested, shops sealed2 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah appeals business community for Ramadan relief2 minutes ago
-
Encroachments removed, 9 arrested in Quetta operation2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique vows zero tolerance for negligence in patient care5 minutes ago
-
ITP organizes road safety workshop for Rangers officials5 minutes ago
-
Virtual Center for Child Safety reunites lost child with parents5 minutes ago
-
Muslim world should adopt a unified stand on Kashmir, Palestine issues: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Pres ..12 seconds ago
-
Women’s contribution to polio eradication recognized5 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor directs SSGC MD to ensure supply of gas during Ramadan11 minutes ago