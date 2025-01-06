Bhutto's 97th Birth Anniversary Celebrated In Sukkur
Published January 06, 2025
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The 97th birth anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the founder of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), was celebrated at a local hotel in Sukkur on Sunday night.
Chairman District Council Sukkur, Syed Kumail Hyder Shah, along with other party leaders and workers, cut a cake to mark the occasion.
In his address, Shah paid tribute to Bhutto's revolutionary achievements, saying that the people still remember his contributions to democracy and the country's atomic program.
Bhutto's legacy continues to inspire the PPP and its workers, who are committed to upholding his ideals of democracy, social justice, and national sovereignty, he added
He also highlighted Bhutto's role in granting voting rights to the people, introducing the NIC system, and laying the foundation for democracy in Pakistan. He praised Bhutto's leadership
