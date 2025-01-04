Bhutto’s 97th birth anniversary on 5th

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) The Pakistan Peoples Party will commemorate the 97th birth anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto with great zeal and respect across the country.

Various events will be held nationwide to honour the founder of the PPP and his unparalleled contributions to the country's democracy and development. He served as the fourth president of Pakistan from 1971 to 1973 and later as the ninth prime minister of Pakistan from 1973 to 1977. Talking to APP, PPP leader Mateen Ahmed Qureshi said that the main event would take place on January 5 at Chak No.

72, SB Moazzamabad Road, in which former Federal Minister of State Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi would participate as the chief guest. Ceremonies featuring cake-cutting and tributes to Bhutto’s legacy would be organized across all tehsils of the district. Former State Minister Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for his immense sacrifices for the nation’s progress, stability, and democratic continuity. "Today’s democracy in Pakistan owes its roots to the relentless efforts of the PPP’s founder," he added.