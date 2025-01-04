Open Menu

Bhutto’s 97th Birth Anniversary On 5th

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Bhutto’s 97th birth anniversary on 5th

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) The Pakistan Peoples Party will commemorate the 97th birth anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto with great zeal and respect across the country.

Various events will be held nationwide to honour the founder of the PPP and his unparalleled contributions to the country's democracy and development. He served as the fourth president of Pakistan from 1971 to 1973 and later as the ninth prime minister of Pakistan from 1973 to 1977. Talking to APP, PPP leader Mateen Ahmed Qureshi said that the main event would take place on January 5 at Chak No.

72, SB Moazzamabad Road, in which former Federal Minister of State Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi would participate as the chief guest. Ceremonies featuring cake-cutting and tributes to Bhutto’s legacy would be organized across all tehsils of the district. Former State Minister Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for his immense sacrifices for the nation’s progress, stability, and democratic continuity. "Today’s democracy in Pakistan owes its roots to the relentless efforts of the PPP’s founder," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Martyrs Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Democracy Road Progress Pakistan Peoples Party January Event All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Zayed Higher Organisation sends global message pro ..

Zayed Higher Organisation sends global message promoting human fraternity on Wor ..

7 minutes ago
 Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial ser ..

Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial service

22 minutes ago
 Poland takes over EU presidency

Poland takes over EU presidency

37 minutes ago
 Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru

Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru

3 hours ago
 UN Human Rights Commissioner warns of humanitarian ..

UN Human Rights Commissioner warns of humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza

3 hours ago
 Heatwave descends on south-east Australia

Heatwave descends on south-east Australia

4 hours ago
First convoy of trucks will pass through Tal-Parch ..

First convoy of trucks will pass through Tal-Parchinar today after three-month c ..

4 hours ago
 Microsoft to invest $80 billion in AI data centres

Microsoft to invest $80 billion in AI data centres

5 hours ago
 Italy's gas reserves near 80%

Italy's gas reserves near 80%

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2025

7 hours ago
 Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Ethiopia

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Ethiopia

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan