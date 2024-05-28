Bhutto's Dream Of Making Pakistan A Nuclear Power Fulfilled By Nawaz Sharif: Nasir Shah
Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2024 | 04:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Sindh Minister for Energy, Development and Planning Sindh Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Tuesday, said that PPP's Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto's dream of making Pakistan a nuclear power has been fulfilled by Nawaz Sharif and Pakistani nation will always remember the feat of both of them.
The minister, in his message issued here on Youm-e-Takbeer, paid tribute to all the heroes of Pakistan's Nuclear program and said that those services will always be written in golden letters in the history of Pakistan.
Despite international pressure, laying the foundation of nuclear program and later conducting tests were bold moves by PPP's Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif, he said and added that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto carried forward the nuclear program with great courage and innovation as well.
Nasir Shah terming the Youm-e-Takbeer as a day signifying bravery, national honor and determination said that on this day defense capabilities of the motherland were made impregnable by nuclear tests.
On May 28, 1998, Pakistan has unleashed its nuclear power on its enemies and became the first nuclear power among the Islamic countries and the seventh in the world, he said adding that it is the day of guaranteeing the balance of power in the region and today our beloved homeland Pakistan is invincible.
The minister said that Pakistan's nuclear assets are in safe and strong hands as the armed forces of Pakistan have full capacity and strength to defend the country, nation and its nuclear assets.
