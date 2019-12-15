ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting (SAPM) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said the ideology of late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had expired as the poor masses in Sindh were dying of poverty, malnutrition and dog bites.

She was addressing the oath taking ceremony of Hafizabad Press Club's newly elected leadership on Sunday.

In her response to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's remarks in his party's convention at Quetta, she said the deposed corrupt political leadership was making false narrative to mislead the nation.

"They only feel pain of poor masses when they are not in power. Public to them means their dear ones and close aides. But, the real problem and matter for concern is the looted money they have plundered from this country," she added.

Firdous said a politically immature party leader (Bilawal Bhutto Zardari) was elaborating the political philosophy of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in Quetta, claiming himself as Bhutto's successor and son of Benazir Bhutto.

"He should realize that Larkana the city of late Zulfikar Bhutto has failed to provide medical relief to dog bite victims and the people of Thar are dying due to poor nutrition.

If the Bhutto's ideology was alive then the plunderers of public money would have been behind the bars," she added.

She lambasted Bilawal for criticizing the government and said the chief minister Sindh was real puppet head of the provincial government. Prime Minister Imran Khan believed in meritocracy whereas the Sindh government leadership was totally controlled by the PPP top brass, the SAPM added.

"Bilawal should know that umpire whom you refer in your speech is the people who rejected your leadership in Larkana polls. PPP chairman will have to remain in anxiety for the next four years," she said.

The special assistant said masses would reelect Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Referring to Bilawal Bhutto, she said, "your party has been limited to few districts of Sindh. You buried the ideology of Bhutto and revived the dogma of corruption which lead to the debacle of PPP in the entire country."Karachi during the past two decades' rule of PPP had turned into Mohenjo Daro and dumping site due to poor administration, she said.

