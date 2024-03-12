Biased Interrogator Becomes Threat To Justice System: SC
Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2024 | 09:59 PM
The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday upheld the verdict of Sindh Service Tribunal for dismissal of a police official on account of defective investigation in a minor's rape case
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday upheld the verdict of Sindh Service Tribunal for dismissal of a police official on account of defective investigation in a minor’s rape case.
A three member bench headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar announced the verdict on appeal of police official.
The top court in its order said that the investigation officer plays an important role in the justice system, adding that poor investigation is the biggest obstacle in the way of justice.
It said that only the officials who possess unblemished character should be part of disciplinary force, adding that a flawed investigation gradually contaminates the justice process.
The investigating officer must act without any manipulation in the discharge of his sacred duty, it said, adding that a biased Interrogator becomes a threat to human rights.
The court said that it is the duty of superior officers to make investigating officers work with integrity, without laziness or lust.
