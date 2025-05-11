Open Menu

Bibi Aseefa Condolences With Various Families In NawabShah

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Bibi Aseefa condolences with various families in NawabShah

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) First Lady and Member of the National Assembly, Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, arrived in Mir Sohrab Mari village, Ghulam Hyder Shah Colony and various others places at Shaheed Benazirabad District on Saturday.

Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, along with Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho, condoled with the bereaved family of Mir Sohrab Mari, Coordinator of Youth and Students Affairs for Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, following the passing of his nephew.

Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari also expressed sorrow with the family of the late Muhammad Panah Mari, including his father Sabir Hussain, uncle Khadim Hussain, Barkat Ali, Ghulam Sarwar, and Fida Hussain.

Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari led Fatiha prayers for the elevation of the late Muhammad Panah Mari’s spiritual status and prayed for the family’s patience and strength. District President Muhammad Salim Zardari, District Council Chairman Ali Akbar Jamali, Engineer Mir Muhammad Sial, Rasheed Chandio, Sher Baz Khan Mari, Abdul Rasool Brohi, Abdul Nabi Jamali, and Lala Arshad Khaskheli were also present.

First Lady and MNA Bibi Asifa Bhutto Zardari arrived in Ghulam Hyder Shah Colony. Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari condoled with Labor Councillor Ali Ahmed Khaskheli over the demise of his brother, party worker Zamir Ahmed Khaskheli.

Bibi Asifa Bhutto Zardari recited Fatiha for the departed soul’s elevated status and prayed for the family’s resilience.

First Lady and MNA Bibi Asifa Bhutto Zardari visited the Garibabad neighborhood.Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari condoled with Arslan Sattar Qureshi, son of former UC Nazim Abdul Sattar Qureshi, following his father’s passing.

Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho joined Bibi Asifa Bhutto Zardari in offering condolences to the grieving family.

Bibi Asifa Bhutto Zardari conducted Fatiha prayers for the late Abdul Sattar Qureshi’s spiritual elevation and prayed for the family’s forbearance. Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho accompanied Bibi Asifa Bhutto Zardari in expressing condolences to the bereaved family.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

13 hours ago
 Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Paki ..

Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan

1 day ago
 Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights af ..

Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire

1 day ago
 Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indi ..

Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation

1 day ago
 Turkish PhD student released by US court after arr ..

Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest

1 day ago
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire b ..

US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan

1 day ago
 Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cy ..

Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack

1 day ago
 Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

1 day ago
 Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several citie ..

Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

1 day ago
 Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A str ..

Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..

1 day ago
 US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with ..

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan