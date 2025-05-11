Bibi Aseefa condolences with various families in NawabShah

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) First Lady and Member of the National Assembly, Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, arrived in Mir Sohrab Mari village, Ghulam Hyder Shah Colony and various others places at Shaheed Benazirabad District on Saturday.

Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, along with Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho, condoled with the bereaved family of Mir Sohrab Mari, Coordinator of Youth and Students Affairs for Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, following the passing of his nephew.

Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari also expressed sorrow with the family of the late Muhammad Panah Mari, including his father Sabir Hussain, uncle Khadim Hussain, Barkat Ali, Ghulam Sarwar, and Fida Hussain.

Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari led Fatiha prayers for the elevation of the late Muhammad Panah Mari’s spiritual status and prayed for the family’s patience and strength. District President Muhammad Salim Zardari, District Council Chairman Ali Akbar Jamali, Engineer Mir Muhammad Sial, Rasheed Chandio, Sher Baz Khan Mari, Abdul Rasool Brohi, Abdul Nabi Jamali, and Lala Arshad Khaskheli were also present.

First Lady and MNA Bibi Asifa Bhutto Zardari arrived in Ghulam Hyder Shah Colony. Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari condoled with Labor Councillor Ali Ahmed Khaskheli over the demise of his brother, party worker Zamir Ahmed Khaskheli.

Bibi Asifa Bhutto Zardari recited Fatiha for the departed soul’s elevated status and prayed for the family’s resilience.

First Lady and MNA Bibi Asifa Bhutto Zardari visited the Garibabad neighborhood.Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari condoled with Arslan Sattar Qureshi, son of former UC Nazim Abdul Sattar Qureshi, following his father’s passing.

Bibi Asifa Bhutto Zardari conducted Fatiha prayers for the late Abdul Sattar Qureshi’s spiritual elevation and prayed for the family’s forbearance. Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho accompanied Bibi Asifa Bhutto Zardari in expressing condolences to the bereaved family.