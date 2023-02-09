UrduPoint.com

Bibi Asifa Dental College (BADC) Larkana Organizes Healthy Diet Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2023 | 11:26 PM

Bibi Asifa Dental College (BADC) Larkana organizes Healthy Diet Day

Bibi Asifa Dental College (BADC) of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana, organized a Healthy Diet Day here on Thursday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Bibi Asifa Dental College (BADC) of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana, organized a Healthy Diet Day here on Thursday.

Vice Chancellor SMBBMU Dr. Nusrat Shah was the chief guest on the occasion, while Principal Bibi Asifa Dental College Larkana Dr. Yousuf Shah, Principal CMC Professor Zamir Ahmed Soomro, Dr. Qarao Shah, Director Planning Zahid Hussain Dharejo, Director Altamish Shiraz and a large number of citizens, parents, faculty, teachers, students and officers of Bibi Asifa Dental College participated in the event.

The purpose of the event was to create awareness among the masses about an oral healthy Diet in general and live mouth smart in particular.

The event included lectures by eminent experts, presentations, short videos, models, and table clinics as well as food stalls, and posters exhibition. Students of Dental College displayed their stalls at the festival.

While addressing the event, the VC said such a program was organized at the right time.

There is a need and it is also our duty as a medical university, she added.

She further said dangerous diseases like blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease and cancer are increasing day by day due to fast food, chemical-laden and fatty foods, so it is imperative that we came back to eating a healthy diet and natural foods.

She said, the importance of a healthy diet in the well-being of the community cannot be understated as most of these diseases are preventable, 'Awareness is the Key'. The sole purpose is to make people aware of this vital aspect of a healthy diet.

On the occasion Principal of BADC Dr. Yousuf Shah said the sole purpose of organizing is to make people aware of this vital aspect of a personal Health diet.

He said a 300 KW solar system has been given to Bibi Asifa Dental College by the Sindh government.

He hoped that its installation will be completed very soon, which will save electricity on the one hand and on the other hand, students will have a relaxed environment.

Related Topics

Sindh Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Electricity Shiraz Oral Larkana Cancer National University Event Government Blood

Recent Stories

DIFC announces enactment of new DIFC family arrang ..

DIFC announces enactment of new DIFC family arrangements regulations

2 seconds ago
 PTI govt used NAB for 'political victimization': F ..

PTI govt used NAB for 'political victimization': Faisal Karim Kundi

12 minutes ago
 West Puts Pressure on African Countries That Want ..

West Puts Pressure on African Countries That Want to Take Part in Russia-Africa ..

12 minutes ago
 US, Japan Hold Strategic Dialogue on Democratic Re ..

US, Japan Hold Strategic Dialogue on Democratic Resilience - State Dept.

8 minutes ago
 UK Starts Building Third Dreadnought Class Ballist ..

UK Starts Building Third Dreadnought Class Ballistic Missile Submarine - BAE

8 minutes ago
 Russian Ambassador Says Mexico Remaining Friendly ..

Russian Ambassador Says Mexico Remaining Friendly Country Despite Int'l Turbulen ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.