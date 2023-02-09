Bibi Asifa Dental College (BADC) Larkana organizes Healthy Diet Day

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Bibi Asifa Dental College (BADC) of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana, organized a Healthy Diet Day here on Thursday.

Vice Chancellor SMBBMU Dr. Nusrat Shah was the chief guest on the occasion, while Principal Bibi Asifa Dental College Larkana Dr. Yousuf Shah, Principal CMC Professor Zamir Ahmed Soomro, Dr. Qarao Shah, Director Planning Zahid Hussain Dharejo, Director Altamish Shiraz and a large number of citizens, parents, faculty, teachers, students and officers of Bibi Asifa Dental College participated in the event.

The purpose of the event was to create awareness among the masses about an oral healthy Diet in general and live mouth smart in particular.

The event included lectures by eminent experts, presentations, short videos, models, and table clinics as well as food stalls, and posters exhibition. Students of Dental College displayed their stalls at the festival.

While addressing the event, the VC said such a program was organized at the right time.

There is a need and it is also our duty as a medical university, she added.

She further said dangerous diseases like blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease and cancer are increasing day by day due to fast food, chemical-laden and fatty foods, so it is imperative that we came back to eating a healthy diet and natural foods.

She said, the importance of a healthy diet in the well-being of the community cannot be understated as most of these diseases are preventable, 'Awareness is the Key'. The sole purpose is to make people aware of this vital aspect of a healthy diet.

On the occasion Principal of BADC Dr. Yousuf Shah said the sole purpose of organizing is to make people aware of this vital aspect of a personal Health diet.

He said a 300 KW solar system has been given to Bibi Asifa Dental College by the Sindh government.

He hoped that its installation will be completed very soon, which will save electricity on the one hand and on the other hand, students will have a relaxed environment.