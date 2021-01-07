UrduPoint.com
Bibi Bharwana Express Grief Over Kalsoom Parveen Demise

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 12:38 AM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly Ghulam Bibi Bharwana on Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Senator Kalsoom Parveen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly Ghulam Bibi Bharwana on Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Senator Kalsoom Parveen.

In her condolence message, she expressed sympathies with the bereaved family. She prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family to bear this loss with fortitude.

