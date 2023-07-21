Open Menu

Bibi Pakdaman Shrine Opened To Public

Faizan Hashmi Published July 21, 2023 | 09:17 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Under the guidance of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, the shrine of Hazrat Bibi Pakdaman (RA) has been opened to the public, following the CM's inspection of the ongoing renovation and expansion work.

During his visit, he interacted with the workers, secretary C&W, architect Nayyar Ali Dada, and their teams, offering heartfelt congratulations for their dedicated efforts in the construction work.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed genuine admiration for the exceptional quality of the renovation, highlighting that the upper part of the shrine was scheduled for completion by the 12th of Muharram.

He emphasized the significance of widening the road leading to the shrine, as it will significantly enhance public accessibility.

He said that due to concerted efforts of the authorities, the shrine has now been made accessible to the devoted public, and he offered prayers for the well-being of the nation.

During the briefing, the CM was briefed about the extensive scope of the work carried out, which includes marble flooring, intricate marble work on the walls, ceiling, and dome, along with the upgraded passage and premises of the cemetery. Notably, an aesthetically pleasing arched structure has been erected at the main entrance to further enhance the shrine's overall beauty.

Maulana Muhammad Akbar Hussain, Agha Muhammad Shah Qizalbash, Provincial Auqaf Minister Azfar Ali Nasir, secretaries of C&W & Auqaf departments, CCPO, divisional commissioner and deputy commissioner Lahore, and others were also present.

