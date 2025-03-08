(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) A member of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab (PML-N) Bibi Waderi honored Pakistani women on World Women's Day, acknowledging their immense contributions to the country's progress and praised them for their unwavering dedication to breaking down barriers and fostering a more inclusive and equitable society.

Bibi Waderi's in a special message on Women's Day with ptv news said that Pakistani Women unstoppable march is towards equality and Progress.

She honored Pakistani women's remarkable achievements and their relentless pursuit of equality and progress.

She admired PML-N for empowering women in politics and other areas, recognizing the party's efforts in promoting women's participation in governance and legislation for women's rights.

"I salute the courage and resilience of Pakistani women who are breaking barriers and defying stereotypes," she

added.

"We must continue to work together to create a more inclusive and equitable society where women can thrive and reach their full potential," she highlighted.