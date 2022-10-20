UrduPoint.com

BIC Graduates Earn Over 4 Million From Startups In A Short Time

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2022 | 03:50 PM

BIC graduates earn over 4 million from startups in a short time

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The graduates of Business Incubation Center (BIC) setup at the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) have earned 4.5 million rupees from their small-scale startups in a short period.

This was disclosed at a briefing given to Vice-Chancellor UAJK Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi by Director Business Incubation Center Mohsin Pervaiz Banday, Manager Tayyab Khalid, Business Leads Ms. Umm-e-Aimen and Khizar Riyaz here on Thursday.

It was informed that under the National Expansion Plan (NEP) of NICs, over 100 students and youth recently passed out in two batches from UAJK received complete technical support, office space, internet facility and other equipment along with fifteen thousand rupees per month for each member of the business team.

They disclosed that twenty successful business startups earned a total profit of over 4.5 million rupees in a short period, which is a great success story at national level.

The Vice-Chancellor was briefed that the National Expansion Plan of NICs is being successfully run in the selected public sector universities of Pakistan and UAJK is the only university implementing this vital national project in AJK in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) and Ministry of Information Technology (MoITT).

They added that the objective of this initiative is to encourage innovation amongst youth by incubating startups and strengthening the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country.

The officials of the Business Incubation Center thanked the Vice-Chancellor for his wholehearted support and patronage of this important project being successfully continued in UAJK.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi said that this is a matter of great satisfaction and pride that the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir is focusing on the promotion of entrepreneurship and equipping the students with practical skills along with awarding them with the degrees in relevant disciples. "Such business centers can help the youth to make their dreams come true", he added.

The Vice Chancellor said that UAJK will continue to encourage all such initiatives that help address unemployment in the region and engage students in constructive activities.

Congratulating the officials of the BIC for the success of their program, he said that students must be provided opportunities to interact with those local successful businessmen who started from scratch with scant resources and later got a prominent place in the industry.

"Such interactions would be helpful for the entrepreneurs to get inspiration and learn from their experiences", the Vice Chancellor suggested.

He underlined the need to establish a strong and effective link between these startups with the industry for their further growth and expansion.

Dr. Kaleem Abbasi also emphasized that the researchers should also focus on the problems of small and medium business startups so that those starting new businesses are well aware of these problems in advance and can formulate appropriate strategies to solve them in time.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet Technology Business Punjab Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Industry Million

Recent Stories

599 graduate at the 28th Convocation of NUST Colle ..

599 graduate at the 28th Convocation of NUST College of Electrical & Mechanical ..

15 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Namibia struggles to chase 149 ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Namibia struggles to chase 149-run target to win against UAE

20 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives U.S. Consul General ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives U.S. Consul General in Jeddah, the Official U.S. ..

20 minutes ago
 PM asks provincial govts to play due role to mitig ..

PM asks provincial govts to play due role to mitigate sufferings of flood-affect ..

48 minutes ago
 Strict accountability is inevitable for those who ..

Strict accountability is inevitable for those who ruthlessly plunder the country ..

50 minutes ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb leaves for Turkiye on two-day o ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb leaves for Turkiye on two-day official visit

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.