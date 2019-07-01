BICON, IdeaGist sign MoU to develop start-up ecosystem

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :The Business Incubation Centre of NUML and IdeaGist have signed an accord to enhance collaboration for developing a sustainable start-up ecosystem in the country through connectivity, awareness and capacity building.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed between world's largest digital incubator and ecosystem connecter (IdeaGist) and Business Incubation Center of National University of Modern Languages (BICON) for the period of three years here at NUML, the official sources told APP.

They said IdeaGist would help connect incubatees, mentors, trainers and venture capitalists from across the globe with BICON under virtual incubation partnership.

The sources said both the institutions would help each other set up incubators in the national universities in a bid to shift job-centric academic orientation towards society-led innovative exploration.

In this collaboration, they said, the IdeaGist would offer digital and programme management services, while the NUML would offer incubation manager and management trainings during which the required knowledge would be shared with potential and new incubators.

The BICON would develop, maintain and document best practices for incubator operations in the country, they added.

As per agreement, BICON and IdeaGist would also collaborate to promote Pakistan incubation network for strengthening national entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country.

The BICON would prepare manual for incubators and curriculum for incubatees and help the registered incubates of IdeaGist in company registration, legal aid, accounts, taxation, marketing and other business development activities on commercial basis.

The sources said the parties would also jointly make efforts to seek local and international grants, projects, assignments and business development opportunities.

IdeaGist's Chief Executive Hassan Sayed said in pursuance of the prime minister start up programme his organization was focusing to promote and apply the emerging technology through various business ventures.

He announced to launch a fast-track programme on those emerging technologies.

Hassan said the emerging technologies included 3D printing, artificial intelligence, intelligent vehicles, smart robots, block chain internet of things and augmented reality.

