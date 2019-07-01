UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BICON, IdeaGist Sign MoU To Develop Start-up Ecosystem

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 04:31 PM

BICON, IdeaGist sign MoU to develop start-up ecosystem

The Business Incubation Centre of NUML and IdeaGist have signed an accord to enhance collaboration for developing a sustainable start-up ecosystem in the country through connectivity, awareness and capacity building

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :The Business Incubation Centre of NUML and IdeaGist have signed an accord to enhance collaboration for developing a sustainable start-up ecosystem in the country through connectivity, awareness and capacity building.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed between world's largest digital incubator and ecosystem connecter (IdeaGist) and Business Incubation Center of National University of Modern Languages (BICON) for the period of three years here at NUML, the official sources told APP.

They said IdeaGist would help connect incubatees, mentors, trainers and venture capitalists from across the globe with BICON under virtual incubation partnership.

The sources said both the institutions would help each other set up incubators in the national universities in a bid to shift job-centric academic orientation towards society-led innovative exploration.

In this collaboration, they said, the IdeaGist would offer digital and programme management services, while the NUML would offer incubation manager and management trainings during which the required knowledge would be shared with potential and new incubators.

The BICON would develop, maintain and document best practices for incubator operations in the country, they added.

As per agreement, BICON and IdeaGist would also collaborate to promote Pakistan incubation network for strengthening national entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country.

The BICON would prepare manual for incubators and curriculum for incubatees and help the registered incubates of IdeaGist in company registration, legal aid, accounts, taxation, marketing and other business development activities on commercial basis.

The sources said the parties would also jointly make efforts to seek local and international grants, projects, assignments and business development opportunities.

IdeaGist's Chief Executive Hassan Sayed said in pursuance of the prime minister start up programme his organization was focusing to promote and apply the emerging technology through various business ventures.

He announced to launch a fast-track programme on those emerging technologies.

Hassan said the emerging technologies included 3D printing, artificial intelligence, intelligent vehicles, smart robots, block chain internet of things and augmented reality.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Internet World Technology Business Company Vehicles National University From Agreement Best

Recent Stories

Fish landing centre inaugurated in Yemen’s Red S ..

6 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Abdu ..

21 minutes ago

Govt to issue license to social media tour operato ..

22 minutes ago

UVAS wins Rs 300m Canadian funding to develop alte ..

28 minutes ago

A significant majority of Pakistanis (65%) report ..

28 minutes ago

Shabwa district sees opening of new solar-powered ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.