BICON, IdeaGist Signs MoU To Develop Start-up Ecosystem

Thu 04th July 2019 | 05:17 PM

BICON, IdeaGist signs MoU to develop start-up ecosystem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :The Business Incubation Centre of NUML (BICON) and IdeaGist (world's largest digital incubator) have signed an accord to enhance collaboration for developing a sustainable start-up ecosystem in the country through connectivity, awareness and capacity building.

Under this partnership, the company would invest Rs 8 billion in developing start-ups incubators of 190 universities, 300 technical colleges, and 100 top madrasas helping students to manage a financially sustainable incubation programme, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

IdeaGist's Chief Executive, Hassan Sayed said that in pursuance of the prime minister's start-up programme, his organization was focusing to promote and apply the emerging technology through various business ventures.

He announced to launch a fast-track programme on those emerging technologies included 3D printing, artificial intelligence, intelligent vehicles, smart robots, block chain internet of things and augmented reality.

