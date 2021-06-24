UrduPoint.com
Bicycle Patrol Unit Being Equipped With Modern Technology: IGP

Bicycle patrol unit being equipped with modern technology: IGP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman on Thursday said the bicycle patrol unit was being equipped with modern technology to effectively respond anti-social activities in the Federal capital.

The personnel of the unit were getting training on first aid, use of weapons as well as for the guidance of tourists, said IGP.

He made these remarks during a meeting with unit members, here. DIG headquarters Kamran Aadil, SSP headquarters Omer Khan and ASP Kohsar, Amina Baig was also present on the occasion.

The IGP appreciated the performance of the unit and announced commendation certificates for the staff.

He directed the force to perform duties with honesty and dedication to facilitate the capital residents.

The squad members, he said should be in neat and clean uniform as they were representating the department on city roads.

Islamabad police had launched bicycle patrol unit for monitoring and surveillance of markets, parks, jogging tracks and trails, streets and places where ordinary vehicles could not pass.

It was aimed at developing friendly relations with residents, besides giving a prompt response to any incident of crime.

