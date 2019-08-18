Bicycle race competition held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) ::The divisional sports department and divisional cycling association organized a bicycle race in connection with the Independence Day celebration and Kashmir Solidarity.

More than 80 cyclists from all over the Punjab province took part in the cycle race which started from Gatwala underpass and culminated the same point after traveling 50 km journey on canal expressway via Sahianwala Interchange.

The race was inaugurated by Divisional Commissioner Mehmud Javed Bhatti by waving Pakistani and Kashmir flags.

Divisional Sports Officer Tariq Nazir, Secretary Punjab Cycling Association Shehzada Butt and other officials were also present.

Talking to the media, the DC said that the objective of holding cycle race competition was to highlight the Kashmir Solidarity and celebrations of Independence Day.

He said that the divisional administration was taking a number of measures for promoting sports activities and highlighting Kashmir issue.

Masud Ahamd of Faisalabad stood first and Qasim Ali of Multan remain second while Touqeer of Faisalabad got third position in the competition.