Bicycle race held in Multan regarding Independence-Day celebrations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) On the special directives of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the district administration, in collaboration with the sports Department, organised a Grand Azadi Bicycle Race.

The race commenced from High Court Chowk and concluded at Eidgah Chowk. The event was inaugurated by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Muhammad Saif, with District Sports Officer Adnan Naeem, SNA Muhammad Asif Iqbal, and other district officials also in attendance.

Cyclists from various bike clubs, civil society members, and local athletes enthusiastically participated in the event.

Before the race began, participants expressed their patriotic spirit by waving national flags.

Muhammad Qasim bagged first position while

Muhammad Ashfaq took second position and Muhammad Huzaifa stood third.

ADCG Muhammad Saif distributed trophies and cash prizes among the winners.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the district administration has lined up multiple events to celebrate Independence Day, including a grand musical night and fireworks show would also be held.