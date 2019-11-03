Bicyclist killed as truck hits cycle near Okara

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :A bicyclist was crushed to death by a speedy truck near Okara Fatehpur road on Sunday.

As per details, the accident took place when the over-speeding truck driver tried to overtake the cyclist.

The rescue police reached the scene after accident and collected evidence.

The truck driver fled from the scene and an FIR has been lodged against him, the Rescue police said while talking to private news channel.

The body was shifted to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to the heirs.