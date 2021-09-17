UrduPoint.com

Bid Documents Of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway Approved

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 04:14 PM

Bid documents of Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway approved

The board of Public Private Partnership Authority (P3A) Friday approved the bid documents of the landmark Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway Project proposed to be constructed on Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis at approved construction cost of approximately Rs 191 billion (US$ 1.23 Billion)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The board of Public Private Partnership Authority (P3A) Friday approved the bid documents of the landmark Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway Project proposed to be constructed on Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis at approved construction cost of approximately Rs 191 billion (US$ 1.23 Billion).

The meeting of the board was held here under the Chairmanship of Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (MoPD&SI) Asad Umar.

The commercial feasibility study and revised transaction structure of Sukkur Hyderabad Motorway (the Project) was previously approved by the Board of P3A.

Following the Board's approval of the bid documents, the project will be floated in the market and the bidders would be given adequate time to prepare their proposals.

The project entails construction of a 306 km green-field 6-lane access controlled toll road on Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) basis.

The project is expected to be completed in 30 months following financial close. The concession period of the project is spread over 25 years.

Private sector will be given the tolling and other ancillary development rights of the project to cover its life-cycle costs and earn adequate rate of return on investment.

The Government of Pakistan (GoP) is supporting the financial viability & bankability of the Project through provision of capital and operational Viability Gap Funding (VGF) by committing to provide maximum of Rs 43 billion during the construction period and operational VGF payments spread over the first 7 operational years.

Via an innovative structure The Board also approved the Public Private Partnership Working Party (P3WP) Regulations, 2021.

Asad Umar and other members of the P3A appreciated the performance and efforts of the P3A team on the occasion.

The Minister highlighted that the development of transportation corridors was critical to the present Government's development strategy and the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway would be a vital section of the North-South connectivity and would also have a far reaching social and economic impact.

The Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Secretary MoPD&SI, nominee of Secretary Finance Division, Secretary Communications, Member Private Sector Development, Chairman NHA, CEO, P3A and two private members of the Board, Huma Ejaz Zaman and Akbar Ayub Khan attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asad Umar Motorway Road Hyderabad Sukkur NHA Market Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan Government mad ..

Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan Government made foolproof security arrangeme ..

9 minutes ago
 Georgia chess icon sues Netflix for 'Queen's Gambi ..

Georgia chess icon sues Netflix for 'Queen's Gambit' portrayal

40 seconds ago
 Women among seven injured in accident

Women among seven injured in accident

42 seconds ago
 Students to be immunized Pfizer vaccine on campuse ..

Students to be immunized Pfizer vaccine on campuses soon

43 seconds ago
 Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, American Jewish ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, American Jewish Committee host virtual session ..

15 minutes ago
 Hundreds of aid trucks 'not returned' from Tigray: ..

Hundreds of aid trucks 'not returned' from Tigray: UN

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.