Bid Foiled For Smuggling Flour In Rawalpindi

Published February 07, 2023

The district food department and police team on Tuesday foiled a bid for smuggling flour bags and arrested two transporters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The district food department and police team on Tuesday foiled a bid for smuggling flour bags and arrested two transporters.

According to police spokesman, the food authorities along with Naseerabad police foiled a bid to smuggle flour and rounded up two drivers namely Asghar and Firdous besides recovering 904 flour bags.

SP Potohar said,"Strict action will be taken against illegal wheat and flour smugglers without any discrimination."He informed that the accused were trying to illegally transport wheat flour bags out of the Rawalpindi division.

