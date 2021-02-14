UrduPoint.com
Bid Of Arms' Smuggling Foiled, Two Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

Bid of arms' smuggling foiled, two arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Kohat police Sunday foiled a bid of arms smuggling and arrested two alleged smugglers after recovering arms and ammunition from their possessions.

According to DSP Nazir Hussain of Kohat police, the officials of Jerma police station inspected a suspected Suzuki van near Muslimabad at Indus Highway.

During search police recovered 22 pistols, 28,000 cartridges and 44 chargers hidden under the vegetables.

Police also arrested two alleged smugglers identified as Naveed Khan and Israr Khan who confessed to arms and ammunition smuggling from Dara Adam Khel to South Waziristan district.

A case has been registered against the arrested while further investigation was in progress.

