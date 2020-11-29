Bid of Iranian diesel smuggling foiled in Panjgur

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Custom personnel on Sunday foiled a bid of Iranian diesel smuggling and seized over 35000 liters of diesel in Panjgur district.

According to spokesman of the Custom, a suspected truck was checked and 35,000 Iranian diesel liters were recovered from it by the Custom personnel at check Post which were smuggled in the country.

Further investigation was underway.