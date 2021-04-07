Bid of smuggling antiquities worth millions of rupees foiled in DERA ISMAIL KHAN

The Excise and Taxation Department Dera Ismail Khan after a major operation, foiled an attempt of smuggling antiquities worth millions of rupees here on Wednesday

According to detail, the officials of Excise and Taxation Department Dera Ismail Khan during a routine checking intercepted a vehicle carrying and on search recovered archaeological items and antiquities and arrested the person in Dera Ismail Khan.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Excise and Taxation, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghazan Jamal while talking to media men appreciated the team of Excise and Taxation Department for timely action in failing the attempt of archaeological items worth millions of rupees in the international market.

He said the action was taken under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Antiquities Act and all the Archaeological items and antiquities were handed over to Town Hall Museum Dera Ismail Khan in charge.

Antiquities are thousands of years old, worth millions, according to experts.

These valuable archeological items and antiquities will be kept in the museum, said Director Museum Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Abdul Samad.