UrduPoint.com

Bid Of Terror Failed, Ammunitions Recovered In Gwadar

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2022 | 09:45 PM

Bid of terror failed, ammunitions recovered in Gwadar

The Police failed a bid of terror and recovered ammunitions from Girog's mountain area of Gwadar on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :The Police failed a bid of terror and recovered ammunitions from Girog's mountain area of Gwadar on Thursday.

According to police sources, on special directive of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Makran Ghulam Azfar Maser and SSP Gwardar Tariq Ilahi Mastoi, CIA police team led by ASP Tehlah Wali conducted a successful raid at a place and recovered ammunitions including large numbers of rocket launchers, RPG and others arms.

The police source said that these ammunitions were concealed in the mountain for plan of sabotage activities in the area by unknown men.

Police cordoned off the entire area and started search to trace out suspects.

Related Topics

Police CIA Gwadar From

Recent Stories

Chief Minister announces one month remission of pr ..

Chief Minister announces one month remission of prisoners punishment

1 minute ago
 DMC South officials, staff to perform duties on Ei ..

DMC South officials, staff to perform duties on Eid days

1 minute ago
 3,663 sanitary workers to perform Eid duty: DC

3,663 sanitary workers to perform Eid duty: DC

1 minute ago
 Sherry briefs Kerry on climate change impacts over ..

Sherry briefs Kerry on climate change impacts over Pakistan

1 minute ago
 Pakistan Sports Board denotifies PHF office-bearer ..

Pakistan Sports Board denotifies PHF office-bearers

1 hour ago
 AJK President vows to raise Kashmir issue with ful ..

AJK President vows to raise Kashmir issue with full vigour at int'l level

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.