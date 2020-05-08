Bid of terror foiled,suspected man arrested with explosive devices in Khuzdar

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Police foiled a bid of terror and arrested an alleged suspected man with explosive materials and hand grands in Khuzdar district on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Police foiled a bid of terror and arrested an alleged suspected man with explosive materials and hand grands in Khuzdar district on Thursday.

According to CTD's spokesman, acting on a tip off, CTD police party conducted successfull raid at a place and apprehended an alleged suspected and recovered huge quantities of explosive devices and hand garnads from his possession.

The spokesman of CTD said that arrested accused was involved in sabotage activities and attack of security forces in province.

Further investigation was underway.