Bid To Arms Smuggling Foiled
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2024 | 02:40 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Saddar police station of district Layyah claimed to have foiled arms smuggling bid here, from North Waziristan.
The two accused namely Ismail Khan and Sadiq Khan were arrested and a pair of pistols, 44-bore rifle and large number of bullets were recovered from their possession.
Both of the alleged criminals were booked under the Arms Act of the constitution for keeping and smuggling illegal weapons.
The action was launched near Taunsa bridge where the accused were said to smuggle weapons by ferry through the canal.
Sub-Inspector of Monda police station, Abbas, who supervised the operation said the accused were held red- handed.
He said further investigation was underway to break up possible nexus of the smugglers.
