Open Menu

Bid To Arms Smuggling Foiled

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Bid to arms smuggling foiled

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Saddar police station of district Layyah claimed to have foiled arms smuggling bid here, from North Waziristan.

The two accused namely Ismail Khan and Sadiq Khan were arrested and a pair of pistols, 44-bore rifle and large number of bullets were recovered from their possession.

Both of the alleged criminals were booked under the Arms Act of the constitution for keeping and smuggling illegal weapons.

The action was launched near Taunsa bridge where the accused were said to smuggle weapons by ferry through the canal.

Sub-Inspector of Monda police station, Abbas, who supervised the operation said the accused were held red- handed.

He said further investigation was underway to break up possible nexus of the smugglers.

Related Topics

North Waziristan Police Station Sadiq Khan Saddar Criminals From

Recent Stories

Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on res ..

Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case

2 hours ago
 PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

2 hours ago
 Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Ch ..

Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

6 hours ago
 Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice ..

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine

20 hours ago
Indian actors support screening of “The Legend o ..

Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..

21 hours ago
 SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media ..

SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..

21 hours ago
 Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or fac ..

Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences

21 hours ago
 Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

21 hours ago
 Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to ..

Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow

21 hours ago
 The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan