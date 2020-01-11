Bid To Blow Up 500 Kg Transmission Line Foiled In Rajanpur
RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Counter Terrorism Department here on Saturday foiled an attempt to blow up main 500 kv transmission line by recovering explosive device.
According to CTD sources, a CTD team raided in the jurisdiction of Umarkot Police station and recovered 6 kg bomb, installed to blow up main electricity transmission line.
Incharge Bomb Disposal Squad Ghulam Abbas told APP that the bomb had been defused.
DSP Circle Rojhan said, it was a joint raid by CTD and police.
He informed that they arrested a suspect and started investigation.
However, search operation had been started in the area, he added.