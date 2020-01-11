UrduPoint.com
Bid To Blow Up 500 Kg Transmission Line Foiled In Rajanpur

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 10 seconds ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 08:45 PM

Bid to blow up 500 kg transmission line foiled in Rajanpur

Counter Terrorism Department here on Saturday foiled an attempt to blow up main 500 kv transmission line by recovering explosive device

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Counter Terrorism Department here on Saturday foiled an attempt to blow up main 500 kv transmission line by recovering explosive device.

According to CTD sources, a CTD team raided in the jurisdiction of Umarkot Police station and recovered 6 kg bomb, installed to blow up main electricity transmission line.

Incharge Bomb Disposal Squad Ghulam Abbas told APP that the bomb had been defused.

DSP Circle Rojhan said, it was a joint raid by CTD and police.

He informed that they arrested a suspect and started investigation.

However, search operation had been started in the area, he added.

