Bid To Explode IED At Railway Track Foiled In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2023 | 11:36 PM

An improvised explosive device planted on a railway track in the Sehrish Nagar area of Qasimabad here on Saturday was traced and removed before the device could explode

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :An improvised explosive device planted on a railway track in the Sehrish Nagar area of Qasimabad here on Saturday was traced and removed before the device could explode.

According to the police, the local people saw 2 masked suspects who planted the device on the track.

The police said the suspects ran away when the people began to shout.

A team of Bomb Disposal Squad was immediately called to the spot which defused the device.

According to the police, 150 grams of explosives, electric wires, a plastic bottle and some other materials were found at the site.

A railway official informed that Pak business Express was scheduled to pass through the track around an hour after the device was found.

