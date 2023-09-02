Bid to explode IED at railway track foiled in Hyderabad

An improvised explosive device planted on a railway track in the Sehrish Nagar area of Qasimabad here on Saturday was traced and removed before the device could explode

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :An improvised explosive device planted on a railway track in the Sehrish Nagar area of Qasimabad here on Saturday was traced and removed before the device could explode.

According to the police, the local people saw 2 masked suspects who planted the device on the track.

The police said the suspects ran away when the people began to shout.

A team of Bomb Disposal Squad was immediately called to the spot which defused the device.

According to the police, 150 grams of explosives, electric wires, a plastic bottle and some other materials were found at the site.

A railway official informed that Pak business Express was scheduled to pass through the track around an hour after the device was found.