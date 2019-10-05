Bid to occupy home illegally foiled, 5 from land mafia arrested

As many as five members of land mafia have been arrested by Police in Lahore.Police have arrested five persons involved in a bid to illegally occupy home of one Amjid a citizen in Baghbanpura Lahore

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th October, 2019) As many as five members of land mafia have been arrested by Police in Lahore.Police have arrested five persons involved in a bid to illegally occupy home of one Amjid a citizen in Baghbanpura Lahore.According to police an accused Asad Shah along with his accomplices tried to barge into 10-marla home by breaking the locks.Police have registered case against them and started further action against them.