Bid to sale utility store ghee in market foiled, one held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested an accused while foiling an attempt to sell ghee at four mound utility stores in the Layyah market.

According to FIA official sources, the FIA team on a tip-off raided Layyah and arrested an accused namely Abid who was trying to sell utility store ghee to shopkeepers in the market.

The case was got registered against the accused and an investigation into the incident has been started, sources concluded.