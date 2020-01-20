Bid to sell a girl foiled, couple busted in Kasur

(@imziishan)

Kasur police foiled an effort of selling a girl and has apprehended the couple involved.According to spokesman of Kasur police, Riaz and Bushra abducted 13 years Saima from Muzafargarh and had put her in their custody

Kasur (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th January, 2020) Kasur police foiled an effort of selling a girl and has apprehended the couple involved.According to spokesman of Kasur police, Riaz and Bushra abducted 13 years Saima from Muzafargarh and had put her in their custody.

Husband and wife were residents of Chahal Nau village of Kanganpur.Culprits had a plan to sell the girl but in time response by the police thwarted their efforts.Case has been registered against the culprits.