Bid to smuggle 1200 flour bags foiled

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police here on Tuesday foiled a bid to smuggle 1200 wheat flour bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad police conducted a raid and rounded up a driver namely Ayaz on recovery of 1200 wheat flour bags.

He informed that the accused was trying to smuggle wheat flour bags out of the Rawalpindi division.

The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) and City Police Officer, Rawalpindi were strictly monitoring all the exit points of the district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids, he added.