Bid To Smuggle 1200 Urea Fertilizer Bags From Warehouse Foiled

District administration foiled the attempt to smuggle fertilizer to Balochistan by seizing 1200 fertilizer bags from the Warehouse at Pull Chatta here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :District administration foiled the attempt to smuggle fertilizer to Balochistan by seizing 1200 fertilizer bags from the Warehouse at Pull Chatta here on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner Sadar Amir Iftikhar along with police and agriculture department teams raided and recovered 1200 urea fertilizer bags.

The owner of Faran Trader Muhammad Ayub Sabir was arrested and a case got registered against him.

The Warehouse was sealed and legal action started under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan.

Speaking on this occasion, AC Amir Iftikhar said that the urea fertilizer was being smuggled for illegal profiteering and added that the seized fertilizer would be sold to the farmers on controlled rates.

