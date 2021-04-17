UrduPoint.com
Bid To Smuggle 12,000 Bags Of Wheat Foiled

Sat 17th April 2021 | 06:25 PM

Bid to smuggle 12,000 bags of wheat foiled

Assistant Commissioner Asif Nawaz and Pakistan Agricultural Storage & Services Corporation (Passco) officers foiled a major attempt of wheat smuggling and seized 12,000 bags of wheat worth Rs 15 million

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Asif Nawaz and Pakistan Agricultural Storage & Services Corporation (Passco) officers foiled a major attempt of wheat smuggling and seized 12,000 bags of wheat worth Rs 15 million.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Asif Nawaz and Passco District Manager Khurram Butt conducted a raid in Nikki Chatha and Qadirabad areas and impounded 19 trucks loaded with wheat. The wheat was being smuggled to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Afghanistan.

The seized wheat was handed over to Passco.

